SDSU student reports sexual assault in vehicle near campus

By City News Service
Published August 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM PDT
A student walks on the San Diego State University campus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
A student walks on the San Diego State University campus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in San Diego.

A San Diego State University student was allegedly sexually assaulted on Sunday in a vehicle by a person the student believed to have been a rideshare driver.

The incident occurred Sunday in the area of 70th Street and Saranac Street in San Diego, according to SDSU authorities.

"The victim/survivor, who is an SDSU student, informed SDPD that they entered a vehicle, which at the time they thought was a rideshare vehicle, at an unknown location possibly in the college area. At some point between the victim/survivor entering the vehicle and getting dropped off at an off-campus location, the victim/survivor told police that the driver sexually assaulted them," Josh Mays, associate vice president of Safety and Community Empowerment at SDSU, said in a statement.

Officials have advised the following rideshare safety tips:

— Notify a friend or family member when you are using a rideshare program;

— While waiting for your ride, stay alert by avoiding distractions;

— Ride in the backseat whenever possible;

— Avoid poorly lit areas and;

— Trust your instincts.

The victim's name has not been released and a description of the suspect was unavailable.

Authorities urge anyone with tips or information to call 619-531-2210 and reference case #23037066.

Updated: August 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM PDT
Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they become available.
Local
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
