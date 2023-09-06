Oceanside hosts Adaptive Surf Championship this week

This week at the Oceanside Pier, it's a lot of good vibes.

Professional surfers from all over the world are taking on the waves and fellow competitors for the sixth annual U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championship.

“Oceanside has quickly kind of become the hub of adaptive surfing and training,” Charles "Chaka" Webb said.

Webb is a surfer himself and also the founder of the Adaptive Surfing Professionals World Championship Tour.

He explained how the sport differs from traditional surfing.

“If you have a disability and you're surfing, you're an adaptive surfer. The reason why it's adaptive is because most boards have to be adapted," Webb said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS Contest Organizer Charles Webb sits in his wheelchair on the beach near Oceanside Pier, Sept. 6, 2023.



He described some of the modifications that can be included on adaptive surfboards.

“They got to put some handles on it, they got to put some different fin structure. They got to put some different stuff on it, (mine) has a backrest. I surf with a paddle. So there's an adaptation that's happening on every single part of it for every surfer," Webb said.

Over 100 adaptive surfers from more than 17 countries will compete for accolades and cash prizes at the event, including Aaron Paulk.

He lacks his central vision, which can make surfing challenging, but that isn't the only adversity he’s facing.

Paulk is from Lahaina, Maui — the town hit hardest by recent wildfires in Hawaii.

“Just to be around this community is really special and important. There's so much support. And also there's even more ammo to do this for Lahaina, to do this for Maui,” he said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS Adaptive surfer Aaron Paulk checks out the waves alongside his friend at Oceanside Pier, Sept. 6, 2023.

While he lost his local sponsorships due to the disaster, Paulk said he plans to donate any money that he wins to relief efforts in his hometown.

“We're strong on the island, we're strong throughout the world — it just has extra significance, this competition,” he said.

Like Paulk,13-year-old adaptive surfer Aleli Medina has a visual impairment. That means she needs a spotter in the ocean to tell her when and where the waves are coming.

Medina proudly represents her home of Puerto Rico during competitions, and despite her age she’s already decorated with trophies. She’s grateful for the growth of the sport.

“There's normally just sponsorships for normal surfers and they kind of leave adaptive surfers to the side and forget about them,” Medina said. “But it's really fun and special to me and everyone here competing that they’re including more adaptive surfing and there's more adaptive surfing competitions all over the world.”

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Adaptive surfer Aleli Medina stands on the beach next to Oceanside Pier, Sept. 6, 2023.

Webb said the championship has become a crucial platform for growing adaptive water sports and promoting inclusivity in the surfing community. Plus, he said adaptive surfing is often healing for those with disabilities.

“When people get introduced to adaptive surfing it's usually through a clinic or a surf camp. So it's usually through some kind of ocean therapy thing where ‘I'm getting in the water to have fun and expand my horizons,’” Webb said. “But then, most people get hooked. And then it turns into a lifestyle, they want to surf all the time.”

This year’s competition runs through Sept. 10. The general public is invited to come to Oceanside Pier and watch on the sand.

Webb said volunteers are always welcome and that next year’s world tour will be even bigger, as the sport continues to swell in popularity.