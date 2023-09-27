Warm weather in San Diego County to cool on Thursday

Wednesday was expected to be a little warmer in San Diego County, the National Weather Service said.

A cooling trend was forecast to begin on Thursday with the weekend much cooler, the NWS said.

The marine layer was expected to deepen onto the coastal slopes of the mountains for the weekend with drizzle or light showers possible during the nights and mornings for the coast to the coastal slopes of the mountains. In the afternoons and evenings, slight chances of showers could remain, mostly near the mountains.

Then it was likely to be slowly warmer for early next week, forecasters said.

Wednesday's coastal weather was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 72 to 77 degrees. Inland areas were expected to be about 80. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 82 to 91, and the deserts were predicted to be sunny with highs around 102 degrees.

The weekend was likely be much cooler, according to forecasters. Sunday was expected to be the coolest day. Sunday high temperatures for the coast, valleys, and high desert could be mostly in the 60s and mostly in the 70s for the lower deserts.

The marine layer may deepen onto the coastal slopes of the mountains for the weekend with little or no daytime clearing for the coast and valleys on Saturday. There could be drizzle or light showers during the nights and mornings from the coast inland and onto the coastal mountain slopes with a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers, mainly near the mountains.

The snow level could fall as low as 6,000 feet for late Saturday night into Sunday morning.