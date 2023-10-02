Drying, strong warming trend predicted for San Diego County

Strong high pressure over the eastern Pacific was expected to move slowly toward San Diego County Monday, bringing drying and a strong warming trend, the National Weather Service said.

The warming trend continues through much of the week, into Thursday or Friday, forecasters said.

With the warming, high temperatures on Wednesday should still be a few degrees below average for the deserts into the mountains while high temperatures for the coast and valleys will be at least a few degrees above average to as much as 5 to 10 degrees above average for some inland coastal and western valley locations.

Monday along the coast was predicted to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 70 to 74 degrees. The valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 71 to 76. The mountains should be mostly sunny with highs from 64 to 72. The deserts were predicted to be sunny with highs from 82 to 85.

By next weekend, high pressure near the West Coast was predicted to begin to weaken as strong mid-latitude westerlies across the western and central Pacific move toward the West Coast.

Cooling was expected to spread inland into the coast and valleys for Sunday into the middle of next week.

The lower deserts have little cooling through the middle of next week.

With a return of onshore flow, there should be some return of night and morning low clouds and fog to coastal areas around Sunday and Monday.