Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

American Psychological Association names San Diego professor as its next president

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published October 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT
The American Psychological Association (APA) has announced the election of Debra Kawahara, Ph.D., as its next President. She is Associate Dean and Distinguished Professor at Alliant University's California School of Professional Psychology seen in this undated headshot photo.
Alliant International University
The American Psychological Association (APA) has announced the election of Debra Kawahara, Ph.D., as its next President. She is Associate Dean and Distinguished Professor at Alliant University's California School of Professional Psychology seen in this undated headshot photo.

The next president of the American Psychological Association (APA) is a San Diegan, who is also the first Asian American woman elected for the position.

Why it matters

Dr. Debra Kawahara said she will bring her life experience to her leadership priorities as a member of marginalized communities. That includes programs to attract more students of color to the profession.

“Being able to see someone that looks like you, that talks like you, that has your background — to actually then see them as this psychologist is a very powerful message," Kawahara said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

By the numbers

The APA is the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States.

It is made up of 146,000 members including mental health researchers, educators, clinicians, and students as young as freshmen in high school.

Kawahara will assume her new position as APA President-elect on January 1, 2024, and will serve as President through 2025.

Closer look

Kawahara is the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs and a Distinguished Professor of the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch.

Her responsibilities include managing more than 20 programs, including curriculum for clinical and organizational psychology.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

She also conducts and supervises research on multicultural and women's issues.

Tags

Local Shortform News StoryHealth CareSan Diego
M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
What stories are we missing when it comes to education in San Diego County?

More News