American Psychological Association names San Diego professor as its next president

The next president of the American Psychological Association (APA) is a San Diegan, who is also the first Asian American woman elected for the position.



Why it matters

Dr. Debra Kawahara said she will bring her life experience to her leadership priorities as a member of marginalized communities. That includes programs to attract more students of color to the profession.

“Being able to see someone that looks like you, that talks like you, that has your background — to actually then see them as this psychologist is a very powerful message," Kawahara said.

By the numbers

The APA is the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States.

It is made up of 146,000 members including mental health researchers, educators, clinicians, and students as young as freshmen in high school.

Kawahara will assume her new position as APA President-elect on January 1, 2024, and will serve as President through 2025.

Closer look

Kawahara is the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs and a Distinguished Professor of the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University in Scripps Ranch.

Her responsibilities include managing more than 20 programs, including curriculum for clinical and organizational psychology.

She also conducts and supervises research on multicultural and women's issues.