Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

California regulators put off a decision on solar rules, again

By Erik Anderson / Environment Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published November 2, 2023 at 5:49 PM PDT
California utility regulators are taking another two weeks to decide the fate of a much criticized plan to regulate solar energy on properties with more than one electric meter. KPBS Environment Reporter Erik Anderson has details.

California utility regulators are taking another two weeks to decide the fate of a much-criticized plan to regulate solar energy on properties with more than one electric meter.

It was the third time regulators had put off making a decision on the controversial proposal.

The revision of Virtual Net Energy Metering (VNEM) rules was part of the legislatively-mandated review of all of the state’s solar tariffs.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

That review led to new rules for single-family homes, which resulted in a drastic cut in the value of electricity sold back to the grid by residents who install new solar arrays after April 15 of this year.

The new proposal addressed VNEM rules when one large array served more than one electric meter.

Solar panels on a home in Southeast San Diego on Oct. 5, 2023.
Environment
RELATED: Regulators cast more clouds over California solar market
Erik Anderson

“It doesn’t make sense to put solar on every individual apartment unit,” said Brad Heavner, policy director of the California Solar and Storage Association. "You want to be able to install one, big solar system and have the credits, a portion of those credits applied to each of those customer’s bills.”

The current rules allow apartment complexes to offset energy use when the sun is shining and sell excess electricity back to utility companies. Credits would be shared by landlords and renters.

The newest proposal was released this past summer and would rewrite the rules to eliminate that option.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In fact, the proposed decision does not allow new solar systems on multi-metered complexes to offset electricity use when the solar cells generate their power, in the daytime.

“Even when you’re using the electrons from the solar system on your roof,” Heavner said. “From a billing perspective, you have to sell those electrons to the utility at a low price and buy them back at a high price. It would ruin the economics.”

The California Public Utilities Commission’s Public Advocates office said the delay likely means changes are coming.

They argue that the current VNEM system is unsustainable, pushing grid maintenance costs onto those who do not invest in solar arrays.

Workers installing solar panels on an Oceanside home in this undated photo
Environment
RELATED: Appeals court will hear challenge to California's new rooftop solar rules
Erik Anderson

The office’s director, Matt Baker, said only a small fraction of the multi-metered complexes that used virtual net metering actually serve renters. He said commercial companies gobble up the benefits.

He agreed with the proposed decision where it reserved VNEM setups for low-income renters.

“We believe that virtual net energy metering (VNEM) will have a much more limited role as an equity program in the future,” Baker said. “And that’s kind of why we would like to see almost all the emphasis on (the state’s Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Initiative) SOMAH and the emerging community solar programs.”

Community solar projects would sell shares to renters and those residents would get a credit from the solar project they invested in. Share sales would pay off the cost of construction.

The Public Advocates Office said the CPUC is having trouble making a decision because the issue is complex and they are trying to be fair.

“There are customers who engaged in these programs in a kind of a good-faith way. There are people who have projects in the pipeline right now. And I think the commission is trying to come to an equitable solution for it,” Baker said.

The state’s investor-owned utilities — in legal filings — argue developing a new VNEM system would be too complicated and expensive.

Tags

Local EnergySan Diego
Erik Anderson
I focus on the environment and all the implications that a changing or challenging environment has for life in Southern California. That includes climate change, endangered species, habitat, urbanization, pollution and many other topics.
See stories by Erik Anderson
How is climate change impacting your everyday life?

Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is honored to host a digital community ofrenda, or altar, to celebrate loved ones who have passed away. More than 100 family members and friends were submitted along with photos, videos and audio clips.
Explore the altar
More News