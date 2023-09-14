Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

Appeals court will hear challenge to California's new rooftop solar rules

By Erik Anderson / Environment Reporter
Contributors: Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published September 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM PDT

California's 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco will hear a legal challenge to the state’s recently adopted rooftop solar rules.

Three groups challenged the California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) decision to slash the value of electricity generated from solar panels and install $15 monthly fees for residents who add solar panels to their rooftops.

The Center for Biological Diversity, the Environmental Working Group, and the Protect Our Communities Foundation challenged the CPUC's adoption of the new rules.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Solar panels sit above the Solar Grove parking lot at the Kyocera Plant in San Diego.
Environment
RELATED: California regulators plan to revisit solar rule changes, as legal action moves forward
Erik Anderson

The CPUC voted last December to approve rules that took effect in April.

It is still an open question whether the court will decide the case on the merits of the CPUC decision, said Aaron Stanton, who was on the legal team that filed the challenge.

“But the court has to hear the case in order to issue a decision one way or the other. And we’re glad that it’s decided to hear the case,” Stanton said.

The groups petitioned the CPUC in January asking them to reconsider their adoption of the new rules.

After more than four months without a reply from the CPUC, the groups filed a challenge with the 1st District Court of Appeal.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Power lines at an SDG&E facility in North Park are seen here on Sept. 26, 2017.
Environment
RELATED: California's future with income-based flat-fee utility bills is getting closer
Erik Anderson

CPUC decisions are notoriously hard to challenge because the commission’s decisions cannot be directly litigated in court. Instead of suing directly, petitioners have to ask the court if their legal arguments have merit, then the court decides whether an appeal will be considered.

“I have seen these orders come out with summary denials. One sentence. The court declines to hear the case. And that’s not what happened here,” Stanton said. “The court has decided to hear the case and the court will review the commission’s Net Energy Metering decision and determine if it was lawful. Which is very exciting for us.”

KPBS contacted CPUC officials for a response to the court’s decision. They declined to make a statement and referred to their legal filing asking the court to reject the petition.

It is not clear when the court will hear oral arguments.

Environment
Erik Anderson
I focus on the environment and all the implications that a changing or challenging environment has for life in Southern California. That includes climate change, endangered species, habitat, urbanization, pollution and many other topics.
See stories by Erik Anderson
How is climate change impacting your everyday life?

More News