Local

Record-breaking numbers expected on San Diego roads for Thanksgiving 2023

By Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published November 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM PST
San Diego is the second most popular Southern California destination to visit during the Thanksgiving holiday, and drivers can expect millions of cars on the road. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae tells us how to stay safe and what to expect during California Highway Patrol’s “maximum enforcement period.”

San Diego is the second most popular Southern California destination to visit during the Thanksgiving holiday, and with millions of cars on the road, the California Highway Patrol’s “maximum enforcement period” begins at 6:00 PM Wednesday and ends at 11:59 PM Sunday night.

Why it matters

The Auto Club of Southern California is predicting a record breaking travel volume on our roads for the second year in a row.

Anlleyn Venegas with the Auto Club of Southern California said, “The Auto Club projects 4.6 million Southern Californians will take a trip, which is a 3% increase from last year's numbers and a 3.5% increase from 2019."

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Jim Bettencourt said all available CHP officers will be out on the roads during the maximum enforcement period. Officers will be looking for and citing people for unsafe driving behavior like texting and driving, not wearing a seatbelt, speeding and driving under the influence (DUI).

By the numbers

Venegas noted there’s one bonus to driving this year compared to last year.

“So they're gonna be paying around 30 to 40 cents a gallon less than a year ago today. So that's always a good thing because it allows families to travel together and save a little bit of money on their trip,” Venegas said.

Bettencourt said the CHP reported 111 people were arrested for DUIs and two people died during the Thanksgiving holiday last year.

Closer look

Bettencourt said DUIs can cost over $10,000, affect your job or ability to get certain jobs, and can be life altering.

“Your actions don't just affect you. They affect so many people, your family members," Bettencourt continued. "If you're married, (have a) husband, wife, kids, you name it, are affected by that one choice that you make to get behind the wheel.”

To reduce stress on the road, Venegas recommends having an emergency kit in your car and said, “Make sure your vehicle’s maintenance is up to date and that your tires and batteries are in good condition. Make sure you allow extra time for your trip, so that you don't have the need to speed.” 

Looking ahead

The Auto Club said the busiest times of travel will be Wednesday, Nov. 22, Sunday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Nov. 27 from about 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Melissa Mae
As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. One day I may cover the current COVID-19 situation and the next day my story may be about a San Diego landmark. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
