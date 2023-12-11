Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

After cyberattack, Tri-City Medical Center documents reportedly found on dark web

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Bennett Lacy / Producer
Published December 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM PST
Tri-City Medical Center has been up and running for a few weeks, but it’s still feeling the effects of a cyberattack that affected operations in November. KPBS North County reporter Jacob Aere says now it appears some patient data has been posted online.

Just days ago, a cyber security expert posted on social media that an extortion operation called INC RANSOM was claiming it had records stolen from Tri-City Medical Center — and that some were posted on the dark web.

“When someone posts online, they’re showing almost as proof that they have breached the system, and typically will follow that with some type of a demand,” Cyber Center of Excellence CEO Lisa Easterly said. “In that case, it becomes ransomware.”

The post included “proof” in the form of eight pages presumably taken from Tri-City during the digital attack, University of San Diego professor of cybersecurity Nikolas Behar said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“We're seeing them post things like patient authorization forms, financial records and they're going to contain things like name, phone number. But we’re not certain if they accessed any of the electronic medical records,” he said about the INC RANSOM post.

Tri-City did not respond to a request for an interview or statement on the matter.

Easterly said everyone should practice proper digital hygiene to protect themselves from cyberattacks. That includes turning on multi-factor authentication, updating software, using strong passwords and thinking before you click on a link to not fall victim to a phishing scam.

As for victims of a cyber security breach, she has further advice: “Monitor your credit. You can request free credit reports from all three credit bureaus and place freezes on your credit and your children’s credit. This is very important, to help thwart potential identity theft,” Easterly said.

The FBI has recorded a large increase in cybercrime complaints and financial losses since the COVID-19 pandemic when much of our lives shifted online.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“If you are a victim where they are putting it online, first things first is — get in touch with your local FBI office or your law enforcement fusion center,” Easterly said.

Currently, Behar said there is no indication of just how many Tri-City records might be in the attacker’s possession.

Tags

Public Safety North CountyHealth Care
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News