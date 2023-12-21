Vista’s Jingle Terrace Live offers free holiday entertainment

Hidden in the rolling foothills of the city of Vista is Brengle Terrace Park.

It’s home to the Moonlight Amphitheater, which can host up to 2,000 people, and this holiday season the outdoor venue has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

“It's fully decked out,” said Moonlight Stage Productions Managing Director Mike Bradford.

Bradford described what people can expect from the Jingle Terrace Live event.

“We have video and light shows available for people to be able to come and see. Concessions, crafts and special events for the kids to do. Scavengers hunts, photo opportunities with Santa. Even nights like maker’s market and a live band on certain nights as well,” he said.

The event has humble beginnings with a drive-thru event back in 2020. Last year, they made the switch to an in-person event.

Bradford said now Jingle Terrace Live is bigger and better than ever.

“Every night you'll see just a line of families come in. The kids, their eyes light up. There's a giant Christmas tree as they come in and they see that, and it's covered with candy decorations,” he said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS A Christmas tree decorated with ornaments stands in front of the Moonlight Amphitheatre, Dec. 21, 2023.

So far this year, the nightly event has brought out more than 20,000 people since it started on Dec. 8. It’s also running a week longer than last year.

Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s Development Manager Jena Ralls said it’s free, because it's funded by local businesses and San Diego County.

“We were able to do 16 nights of free holiday entertainment this year. It's so important to us that this event remains accessible to all of the residents of Vista and surrounding cities," she said. "Keeping it free and then keeping it open on weekends as well as weeknights is just crucial for working families.”

Ralls brought her own family on opening night and said it was magical.

“My kids were dancing around in their seat, the music is fun and lively. Everybody is dancing. Halfway through, there's a snow machine that shoots out from the stage so the kids are going crazy in the snow. It was very fun,” she said.

Jingle Terrace Live also functions as a collection and donation station for North County Food Bank.

The outdoor holiday event is free for people of all ages and the show will go on, rain or shine.

It runs nightly from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 23.