High wind warning issued for San Diego County mountains

By City News Service
Published January 10, 2024 at 10:35 AM PST
Storm clouds loom as high winds blow through palm trees in San Diego, Jan. 25, 2021.
KPBS Staff
Storm clouds loom as high winds blow through palm trees in San Diego, Jan. 25, 2021.

A high wind warning has been issued for the San Diego County mountains Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

The high wind warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday for Julian and Pine Valley.

West winds from 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are expected. Strong winds can damage trees and created difficult driving conditions.

The NWS recommends avoiding forested areas and being around trees and branches.

A wind advisory is in effect for San Diego County valleys and coastal areas until 10 a.m. Thursday.

A record low was reported in Campo on Tuesday. It was 17 degrees, breaking the record of 18 degrees set in 1951.

Local WeatherTransportation
