Todd Gloria set to speak at mayor's meeting in Washington on opioid epidemic

By City News Service
Published January 17, 2024 at 11:42 AM PST
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced a commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2035, October 27, 2021.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced a commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2035, October 27, 2021.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is scheduled to speak on the opioid epidemic Wednesday as the three-day U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting begins in Washington.

Gloria will deliver remarks during a panel discussion titled, "Opioid Epidemic: Evidence-Informed Mayoral Strategies," sharing his actions to attempt to combat the proliferation of that drug in the city.

Gloria is set Thursday to moderate the meeting of the conference's LGBTQ Alliance with Madison, Wisconsin Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Gloria is scheduled to moderate a discussion Friday on current issues in immigration along with Mesa, Arizona Mayor John Giles and Tucson, Arizona Mayor Regina Romero.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra are set to speak at the meeting at the Capitol Hilton Wednesday.

Sens. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, and Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, are set to discuss the Retirement Savings For Americans Act.

The meeting will conclude with the mayors meeting in the White House and hearing remarks by President Joe Biden on Friday.

Gloria is expected to return to San Diego on Friday.

Local San DiegoCalifornia
