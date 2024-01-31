What happens if your vehicle is ruined in a flood?

More than a week later, and the cleanup in the Southcrest neighborhood is still going strong. People are still hosing things off and throwing items ruined by the flood into huge dumpsters and trash trucks.

Gone from the neighborhood are cars, trucks and SUVs that sustained serious damage from raging floodwaters.

If you’re in that situation, the Insurance Information Institute’s Janet Ruiz said to take your vehicle to an expert.

KPBS staff A white BMW, heavily damaged in the deluge of January 22 is shown in Southcrest on January 23, 2024.

“It’s important to take it to a reputable repair place and ask them to check it out. Are there repairs that can be made ... ?” she said.

The next big question is — do you carry comprehensive coverage? That's a requirement in California if you’re still paying off the vehicle. If you do, your insurance company will likely either pay to fix the vehicle, if that’s possible, or pay you what it’s worth.

But if the vehicle’s paid off and you don’t carry comprehensive, it’s a different story.

Carlos Castillo San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is shown flanked by other San Diego city officials at a news conference in Kearny Mesa on January 31, 2024.

“I don’t have a great answer," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Gloria said as he’s been out in neighborhoods talking to flood victims, he’s found that many of them don’t have comprehensive coverage. He said for now at least, that means turning to local organizations, along with the state and federal government — that do have the ability to help.

“This is a part of where philanthropy may come in. This is why we’re pushing that FEMA declaration, recognizing that will not be a cure all. That will not make people whole. But with an average award of about $5,000, you can see how that could help at least address this near-term issue that people have for mobility, to be able to get to work, take care of their kids," Gloria said.

Carlos Castillo Crews are shown cleaning mud out of the Chollas Creek in Southcrest on January 31, 2024.

Back in Southcrest, as the cleanup continues along the mud-filled Chollas Creek, flood-weary residents wait and wonder about what the next round of rains will bring.