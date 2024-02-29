Give Now
Living

FEMA to open 2 Disaster Recovery Centers on Friday for flood victims

By City News Service
Published February 29, 2024 at 2:50 PM PST
Marlene Sanchez-Barriento salavages items behind her home damaged by flooding, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in. Sanchez-Barriento's home was damaged when flood waters rushed though her home on Monday, Jan. 22.
Denis Poroy
/
AP
Marlene Sanchez-Barriento salavages items behind her home damaged by flooding, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in. Sanchez-Barriento's home was damaged when flood waters rushed though her home on Monday, Jan. 22.

Two Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Centers will open tomorrow to help flood victims from the Jan. 22 storms, it was announced Thursday.

FEMA worked with the state, the county and city of San Diego to set up the recovery centers at the Spring Valley County Library and the city's Mountain View Community Center.

They will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Residents impacted by the storms can register with FEMA for federal assistance and disaster loans.

According to the county, the centers will also offer information from the U.S. Small Business Administration, state agencies and the County of San Diego.

Flood victims can apply for federal assistance through April 19.

The centers are located at the:

  • Spring Valley County Library, 836 Kempton St., Spring Valley; and
  • Mountain View Community Center, 641 South Boundary St., San Diego.

Residents can also go online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The line is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The county also offers additional resources at AlertSanDiego.org/Recovery.

Living Weather
