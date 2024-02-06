Average San Diego County gas price resumes increasing

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.5 cents Tuesday to $4.707, one day after a nine-day streak of increases totaling 13.5 cents ended when it dropped three- tenths of a cent.

The average price is 9.6 cents more than one week ago and 6.2 cents more than one year ago but 4.9 cents less than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.728 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped three-tenths of a cent to $3.145, the third decrease in four days following a five-day streak of increases totaling 5.1 cents. It is 2 cents more than one week ago and 6.2 cents higher than one month ago, but 32.5 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.871 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"A majority of states again saw average gasoline prices rise over the last week, pushed slightly higher by oil prices that had risen to multi- month highs," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"While most states saw price increases, they were somewhat tame, though the trend will likely begin to accelerate toward the end of the month. For now, the most common gas price in the U.S. remains $2.99 per gallon, but its days are numbered."