San Diego opens applications for flood relief small business grants

By City News Service
Published February 12, 2024 at 11:19 AM PST
Roads flooded in Mission Valley. Jan. 29, 2021.
KPBS Staff
Roads flooded in Mission Valley. Jan. 29, 2021.

The city of San Diego Monday opened applications for emergency relief grants for small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the Jan. 22 flooding and subsequent storms.

The Business Emergency Response & Resilience Grant will make financial assistance available for as many as 100 businesses and nonprofits, with each eligible to receive up to $2,500 or up to $5,000 for those within the city's federally designated Promise Zone and Low-Moderate Income Census tract areas

"We are doing everything we can to ease the burden on residents and small businesses that were in the path of this natural disaster," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "Having our neighborhood businesses up and running is important for the community's recovery from the devastation, and I encourage business owners to start preparing to apply so we can get these grants out to them as quickly as possible."

According to the city, eligible expenses for the grant funds include supplies and labor for storm cleanup efforts; repairs and equipment replacement not covered by insurance; employee wages; and insurance deductibles.

The budget for the program is $370,000 through San Diego's Small Business Enhancement Program.

In order to qualify for funding, business owners will need to "demonstrate they were impacted by the storm" and have a current Business Tax Certificate on file with the city. Only businesses with 12 or fewer employees are eligible.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
