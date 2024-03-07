Mild storm brings rain, light snow to San Diego area

A mild late-winter storm brought rain and dustings of mountain snow to the San Diego area Thursday.

As of late morning, the unsettled atmospheric system, which moved over the region Wednesday, had dropped anywhere from a hundredth of an inch to nearly 1 1/3 inches of moisture across the county, according to the National Weather Service.

In the East County highlands, the bands of dark clouds delivered some modest snowfall, including a roughly 1-inch-deep layer on Palomar Mountain and a half-inch at Mount Laguna Lodge, meteorologists reported.

Among the 24-hour local rainfall totals as of 8:30 a.m., according to the NWS, were 1.3 inches at Lake Cuyamaca; 0.91 on Otay Mountain; 0.9 in Santa Ysabel; 0.85 in Flinn Springs; 0.84 in Campo; 0.78 in Valley Center; 0.77 in Santee; 0.74 in Pine Hills and Rancho Bernardo; 0.73 in Descanso; 0.69 in Ramona; 0.67 in Dulzura; 0.66 in Mesa Grande and Valley Center; 0.64 at Henshaw Dam and in Mission Valley; 0.63 at Lake Wohlford and in Skyline Ranch; 0.62 in La Mesa; 0.61 in Harbison Canyon; and 0.6 on Birch Hill and in Alpine.

The daylong precipitation tallies also included 0.59 of an inch in Granite Hills; 0.58 in Miramar and San Onofre; 0.57 in Rincon Springs; 0.56 on Mount Woodson; 0.54 at Miramar Lake; 0.53 in Goose Valley; 0.48 in Poway; 0.47 in Barona and at San Diego International Airport; 0.46 in Chula Vista and Kearny Mesa; 0.44 in Deer Springs, Echo Dell and Pine Valley; 0.43 in Julian and on Volcan Mountain; 0.42 in Thousand Trails and Tierra Del Sol; and 0.4 in Pine Valley and Ranchita.

Other rainfall amounts were 0.39 of an inch in Point Loma; 0.38 at Brown Field; 0.36 in Oak Grove, Oceanside and Warner Springs; 0.34 in National City; 0.33 at Naval Air Station North Island; 0.31 in Carlsbad; 0.27 in Fallbrook; 0.25 in Encinitas and San Diego Country Estates; 0.24 in Couser Canyon and San Marcos; 0.22 in Bonsall; 0.21 in Escondido; 0.19 in Vista; 0.15 at Rainbow Camp; 0.07 in San Felipe; 0.03 in Borrego Palm Canyon; and 0.01 in Agua Caliente.

Scattered showers were expected to continue into the evening hours, the weather service reported. Friday and the weekend likely will be dry and warmer, followed by cooler, cloudier and windier conditions Monday and Tuesday, forecasters advised.

Another warm spell and gusty Santa Ana winds are probable from the middle to the end of next workweek, according to the NWS.