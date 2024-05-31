Friday deadline: $1.16M in grant money for San Diego flood relief available

Friday is the final day for San Diego flood victims to apply for financial assistance for household expenses through the Pacific Southwest Association of Realtors and San Diego Association of Realtors.

Friday is the last day to apply for a part of $1.16 million grant, provided by the Realtors Relief Foundation to assist flood survivors.

According to the two local Realtor associations, applications for more than 100 families are on schedule for approval, but the realtor groups are hoping to double this before the deadline.

"SDAR is excited to see the large number of applications that we have received so far for flood assistance," said Spencer Lugash, SDAR president. "We want to continue to encourage everyone who knows someone affected by the January storms to remind them about this opportunity for financial assistance."

The grants limit the amount awarded to each approved applicant to one payment equal to the amount of their monthly housing payment — capped at $2,900.

RRF, founded in 2001 following 9/11, is a nonprofit providing housing-related assistance to disaster impacted communities. The local realtor associations and SDAR became eligible to receive the RRF grant after a disaster declaration from the President Biden on Feb 19.

Around 2,400 households, nearly all in underserved communities where flood insurance coverage is low, were impacted by floods caused by heavy rain on Jan. 21 and 22. The floods affected roughly 7,750 people, displaced 1,225 households and caused more than $30 million in damage, according to county records.

Flood victims can find more information about the application process at www.psar.org/floodrelief and www.sdar.com.