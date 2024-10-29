High schoolers use the 2024 election to learn about democracy

As part of their humanities class project, 48 High Tech High Chula Vista 11th graders hosted a voter information fair at Southwestern College Tuesday.

Micah Wullschleger teaches the class. He said using the election as a lesson makes the subject less abstract.

"To see U.S. history in the current election really helps it come alive and make it relevant for our students," Wullschleger said.

11th-grader Glenn Salanga said the class has taught him that his vote will matter.

"I’m really grateful for this project because I got to be educated more on what I can vote for as an adult when I turn 18, in the next year," Salanga said.

In addition to learning about democracy, the students helped register almost 300 High Tech High Chula Vista seniors and Southwestern College students to vote, Wullschleger said.