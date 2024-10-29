Give Now
Education

High schoolers use the 2024 election to learn about democracy

By Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:13 PM PDT
A South Bay high school is using this year’s presidential election to make the concept of democracy more concrete. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae introduces us to some future voters working to get out the vote.

As part of their humanities class project, 48 High Tech High Chula Vista 11th graders hosted a voter information fair at Southwestern College Tuesday.

Micah Wullschleger teaches the class. He said using the election as a lesson makes the subject less abstract.

"To see U.S. history in the current election really helps it come alive and make it relevant for our students," Wullschleger said.

11th-grader Glenn Salanga said the class has taught him that his vote will matter.

"I’m really grateful for this project because I got to be educated more on what I can vote for as an adult when I turn 18, in the next year," Salanga said.

In addition to learning about democracy, the students helped register almost 300 High Tech High Chula Vista seniors and Southwestern College students to vote, Wullschleger said.

Melissa Mae
As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. One day I may cover the current COVID-19 situation and the next day my story may be about a San Diego landmark. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
More News