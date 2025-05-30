Henderson fire near Pala burns more than 182 acres, evacuation orders in place

Firefighters are working to extinguish a 182-acre brush fire off Henderson Road, north of state Route 76 and east of Interstate 15, in the Pala area of northern San Diego County, according to Cal Fire on Friday. The fire is currently most active on the eastern flank.

An evacuation order has been issued for nearby areas, with a temporary evacuation point set up at the Pala Casino parking lot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire started approximately 5:45 p.m., threatening nearby structures, according to the San Diego County Fire Department. Firefighters are battling the flames aboard water-dropping helicopters. As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, the fire remained 0% contained.