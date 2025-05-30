Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

Henderson fire near Pala burns more than 182 acres, evacuation orders in place

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published May 30, 2025 at 8:36 PM PDT
Updated May 30, 2025 at 9:09 PM PDT
AlertCalifornia cam captures smoke
CalFire San Diego
An AlertCalifornia camera captures smoke from the Henderson Fire near Pala on May 30, 2025.
Updated: May 30, 2025 at 8:02 PM PDT
Editor's note: This is a developing story. More details will be added as information becomes available.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a 182-acre brush fire off Henderson Road, north of state Route 76 and east of Interstate 15, in the Pala area of northern San Diego County, according to Cal Fire on Friday. The fire is currently most active on the eastern flank.

An evacuation order has been issued for nearby areas, with a temporary evacuation point set up at the Pala Casino parking lot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The fire started approximately 5:45 p.m., threatening nearby structures, according to the San Diego County Fire Department. Firefighters are battling the flames aboard water-dropping helicopters. As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, the fire remained 0% contained.

Tags

Local Wildfires
Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
See stories by Leslie Gonzalez
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News