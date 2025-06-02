WWII soldier awarded Congressional Gold Medal 82 years after death

The San Diego family of an Army major killed in World War II was presented the Congressional Gold Medal today during a ceremony in Balboa Park.

Army Major James O’Donovan was among the first Americans in combat during World War II.

The father of five was a battalion executive officer with the 31st Infantry Regiment tasked with defending the Philippines from Japanese invasion in December 1941.

During five months of battle, O'Donovan distinguished himself as a fighter and a leader, according to his award citations. He earned a Bronze Star, a Silver Star and a Distinguished Service Cross — the second-highest award for heroism after the Medal of Honor.

American and Filipino troops fought hard but couldn't hold off the Japanese.

"They fought for five months and gave everything up and left nothing for their own survival," said Steve Unwin, O'Donovan's grandson.

O'Donovan then survived the Bataan Death March, but died six months later in a prisoner of war camp.

After the war, his remains couldn't be identified. He was buried in the Manila American Cemetery under a gravestone that said his name was "known but to God."

In 2019, his remains were exhumed for DNA testing. This year, he was identified.

In April, O'Donovan was buried at Miramar National Cemetery.

Unwin said it was a "tectonic" event for the family.

"The meaning of that is monumental to the family because our grandfather has been missing for 82 years," Unwin said. "We didn't have a body, we didn't have a grave. We didn't even have, for a long time, a memorial to visit. And so it was just stories and kind of a sadness in the family."

In 2017, Congress awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to all Filipino and American soldiers who fought in the Philippines during the war.

Monday, O'Donovan's family received his.

Unwin said he was grateful for another opportunity to honor his grandfather.

"We just want to keep celebrating," he said. "You know, grandfather's here. And so this award is just another way to celebrate him and talk about him. And I'm glad to talk about him any time."