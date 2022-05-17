Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

GI Film Festival is back in-person with 'Dear Sirs' documentary

By Emilyn Mohebbi / KPBS Midday Edition Producer,  Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published May 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM PDT
DEAR SIRS GI FILM FESTIVAL.jpg
GI Film Festival San Diego
Silvio Pedri’s personal WWII archive in his home office in Rock Springs, Wyoming, June 2018.

The GI Film Festival returns Tuesday with in-person screenings for the first time since September 2019. The event will be held at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in Balboa Park. The film festival is presented by KPBS, and it features films for, by and about the military and veterans.

This year’s selections include dramas, documentaries and animation. The films focus on a wide range of topics including military mental health and transitioning home.

Tuesday’s opening night screening is "Dear Sirs," a documentary that follows filmmaker Mark Pedri, as he retraces his grandfather’s steps as a prisoner of war in World War II.

Pedri joined KPBS Midday Edition to talk about his journey while making the film.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online on the GI Film Festival website. Opening night general admission tickets cost $25, and for opening night military, veteran or KPBS members, tickets cost $20. Streaming options are also available to watch the films online.

KPBS Midday Edition
Emilyn Mohebbi
Emilyn Mohebbi is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her role includes pitching segment ideas, writing web stories, conducting interviews with guests, and audio production.
See stories by Emilyn Mohebbi
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh