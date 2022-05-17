GI Film Festival is back in-person with 'Dear Sirs' documentary

The GI Film Festival returns Tuesday with in-person screenings for the first time since September 2019. The event will be held at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in Balboa Park. The film festival is presented by KPBS, and it features films for, by and about the military and veterans.

This year’s selections include dramas, documentaries and animation. The films focus on a wide range of topics including military mental health and transitioning home.

Tuesday’s opening night screening is "Dear Sirs," a documentary that follows filmmaker Mark Pedri, as he retraces his grandfather’s steps as a prisoner of war in World War II.

Pedri joined KPBS Midday Edition to talk about his journey while making the film.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online on the GI Film Festival website. Opening night general admission tickets cost $25, and for opening night military, veteran or KPBS members, tickets cost $20. Streaming options are also available to watch the films online.