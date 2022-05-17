Give Now
ICE's digital surveillance reaches far and wide, report finds

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published May 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM PDT
This photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Feb. 7, 2017.
Charles Reed / U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
/
Associated Press
This photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Feb. 7, 2017.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has created a vast digital surveillance program, one that captures data from immigrants and citizens alike. That's the finding from a recent report by the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law School.

"ICE has access to a staggering amount of data about all residents in the U.S.," said Allison McDonald, research fellow at the Center on Privacy & Technology and co-author of the report. The data ICE collected comes from both public and private sources, including from utility companies and DMVs.

McDonald joined Midday Edition Tuesday to talk about some of the findings from the two-year investigation.

"The result of ICE having access to these is that folks are going to be less likely to get their driver's licenses, which makes roads less safe. If folks are worried about their doctor or the hospital turning over their personal information to ICE, they're going to be less likely to go to the hospital. The chilling effects that this has on communities across the board is really, really terrifying," McDonald said.

One conclusion of the report is that laws need to be put in place to better protect digital privacy.

"The laws that are in place are completely insufficient to protect this data," McDonald said.

KPBS Midday Edition
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
