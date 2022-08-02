Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Report: Female service members more twice as likely to die by suicide as civilian counterparts

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM PDT
Aerial Photo of Naval Air Station North Island
Digital
An aerial photo of Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, CA. The photo was taken from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14 (HSC-14). Jan. 7, 2021.

The mental health challenges faced by women in the armed forces can often result in depression, self-harm, and even suicide.

A new Voice of San Diego report says women within the military are more than twice as likely as civilian women to take their own lives.

While experts point to a number of issues that women in the armed services face, sexual abuse — often unreported — is at the heart of many cases of mental health challenges..

Voice of San Diego reporter Will Huntsberry joined Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about what he learned in his reporting on this issue.

KPBS Midday Edition
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
More News