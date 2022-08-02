Report: Female service members more twice as likely to die by suicide as civilian counterparts

The mental health challenges faced by women in the armed forces can often result in depression, self-harm, and even suicide.

A new Voice of San Diego report says women within the military are more than twice as likely as civilian women to take their own lives.

While experts point to a number of issues that women in the armed services face, sexual abuse — often unreported — is at the heart of many cases of mental health challenges..

Voice of San Diego reporter Will Huntsberry joined Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about what he learned in his reporting on this issue.