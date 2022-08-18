Rick Steves offers tips for the COVID-conscious traveler

In March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, one of the most notable impacts was on global travel.

For travel expert and author Rick Steves, the pandemic meant putting his entire livelihood on hold.

"We had 24,000 Americans signed up for Rick Steves summer bus tours for that summer, and we had to cancel those tours, and refund all that money and break all those travel dreams." Steves said. "It was just heartbreaking."

Steves has since returned to world travel, but now, he said, he carefully monitors the health and safety guidelines of each individual destination along the way.

Now that countries have largely reopened their borders to foreign tourists, Steves advised travelers to go out and enjoy their vacations while still being aware of the lingering threat of COVID-19.

"The energy of Europe is back. If you're dreaming of the paseo in Spain or a passeggiata in Italy, or licking an ice cream cone in Florence — you've got it. If you want to go to a beer hall in Munich or clink glasses in a pub in Ireland, it's there. The question now is: Are you comfortable taking the slight risk of getting COVID on the road?" Steves said.

Steves joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on how the pandemic has had an impact on his travels and what tips he offers for tourism in the time of COVID-19.