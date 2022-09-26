Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

SANDAG board nixes 'road usage charge' from transportation plan

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Published September 26, 2022 at 4:47 PM PDT
airport cars and people.jpg
Roland Lizarondo
People and cars at the pickup area for arriving passengers at San Diego International Airport on September 2, 2022.

Board members of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) last week voted to abandon plans to charge drivers a local fee for every mile they drive.

The "road usage charge" became one of the most contentious elements of SANDAG's 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. It was meant to serve two purposes: raise revenue for infrastructure projects and discourage driving so the region can meet strict state-mandated climate goals.

Republicans latched onto the fee as a campaign tool, saying it would burden drivers with costs they can't afford. The three main leaders of the SANDAG board — all Democrats — later came out against the fee as well.

Environmental groups defended the fee as a necessary tool to replace dwindling gas tax revenues and cut back on car travel — the largest local source of greenhouse gas emissions. State regulators already warned SANDAG that removing the road user charge could jeopardize the agency's eligibility for state funding.

KPBS Midday Edition spoke with The San Diego Union-Tribune environment reporter Joshua Emerson-Smith about SANDAG's decision.

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition TransportationClimate Change
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
See stories by Andrew Bowen
What issues should San Diego's leaders be paying the most attention to?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News