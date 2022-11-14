Give Now
Mexican immigration officers begin checks on northbound border traffic

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published November 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM PST
Bridge view of the San Ysidro border as vehicles are in line to cross into San Diego, May 14, 2021.
Tania Thorne
Bridge view of the San Ysidro border as vehicles are in line to cross into San Diego, May 14, 2021.

In what’s being called a “binational collaboration exercise,” Mexican immigration officers will now be screening northbound traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Mexican officials said it's an effort to stop travelers who don’t have valid entry documents from progressing toward the U.S. border in order to speed up wait times.

But, checking documents has long been the job of American border agents. Immigration advocates are concerned the move is aimed at stopping asylum seekers from making their claims at the border.

Kate Morrissey, reports on immigration for The San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined Midday Edition on Monday to discuss the plan and the concerns around it.

Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
Megan Burke
Megan Burke is the senior producer for KPBS Midday Edition. Her prior production credits include KPBS Evening Edition, KPBS Roundtable, and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary on the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans. Prior to joining the news staff, Megan managed several outreach campaigns including KPBS’ Domestic Violence Awareness & Prevention Initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive web site, local programming and events, and a statewide grant campaign. She also produced the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies from 2002-2008. Megan has been with KPBS since 1999 and has a journalism degree from San Diego State University.
