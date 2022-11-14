Mexican immigration officers begin checks on northbound border traffic

In what’s being called a “binational collaboration exercise,” Mexican immigration officers will now be screening northbound traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Mexican officials said it's an effort to stop travelers who don’t have valid entry documents from progressing toward the U.S. border in order to speed up wait times.

But, checking documents has long been the job of American border agents. Immigration advocates are concerned the move is aimed at stopping asylum seekers from making their claims at the border.

Kate Morrissey, reports on immigration for The San Diego Union-Tribune. She joined Midday Edition on Monday to discuss the plan and the concerns around it.