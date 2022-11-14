Styrofoam could be on its way out in San Diego

A long-awaited ban on polystyrene-foam food containers, coolers, pool toys and other similar products could be approved by the San Diego City Council Tuesday.

Initially brought to the council in 2019, the proposal was delayed for years by litigation brought forward by local restaurant groups and container manufacturers.

If enacted, the proposal would take effect on April 1, 2023.

The City Council's Environment Committee has already issued a 4-0 vote in support of the ban.

The ban would also include a number of delays and hardship exclusions to lessen the financial impact on small business owners and restaurants.

San Diego Union-Tribune reporter David Garrick joined Midday Edition on Monday with more on the proposed ban.