Midway district’s NAVWAR land up for bid

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM PST
The Navy's NAVWAR facility is seen here from across Pacific Highway in the Midway District, May 14, 2021.
The U.S. Navy announced it is putting its 70-acre property where the NAVWAR complex currently sits in the Midway District out for bids, according to reporting by The San Diego Union-Tribune. But the Navy is not necessarily seeking cash for the land. The plan is to have the successful bidder build a new, smaller Navy complex on the grounds and develop the rest of the property for new housing and commercial use. The Navy said the offering of the NAVWAR complex is the largest real-estate competition in its history.

"The site may be able to accommodate thousands of homes, provide ample space for large corporations and community shops, and create space for hotels in towers stretching as high as 350 feet, according to a preliminary environmental analysis that’s currently on hiatus. The draft plan, released in May 2021, studied up to 19.6 million square feet of development spread across 109 buildings," San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Jennifer Van Grove wrote.

Van Grove joined Midday Edition on Wednesday with more on the Navy's plans for NAVWAR.

