City homeless outreach workers underpaid, new study finds

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Neiko Will / Producer
Published December 8, 2022 at 4:44 PM PST
Screenshot (60).png
Carlos Castillo
San Diego Rescue Mission Outreach Coordinator Carla Vanegas visits with homeless Little Italy "regular" Robert and his dog Jolee in Little Italy on December 7, 2021

Homeless service workers on the frontlines have been heralded as heroes by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. But a new study has found the city pays them wages that are below what is considered a living wage, as calculated by MIT’s cost-of-livingcalculator.

The study was commissioned by the city. It looked at the pay rate for homeless outreach workers in San Diego and other high cost-of-living cities. San Diego ranked 14 out of 18, with homeless services workers making about 60% of $75,705 necessary to cover basic expenses.

Investigative journalist Kelly Davis joined Midday Edition Thursday to talk about the results of this new study, and what the city plans to do with this information.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Neiko Will
Neiko Will is a producer for KPBS Evening Edition and KPBS Roundtable.
