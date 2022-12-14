Immersive installation "Bankysland" comes to San Diego: Is it art?

A new touring exhibition featuring the work of anonymous street artist Banksy has arrived in San Diego, but apparently without any involvement from the artist himself. And, according to reporting by The San Diego Union-Tribune, possibly without any of the artist's actual work.

The show is an immersive art exhibition, a type of show that has become popular and profitable in recent years. Traveling immersive shows have featured the work of artists like Vincent Van Gogh, who died in 1890, and who's work is in the public domain. "Banksyland" is different. It features the art of a presumably living, working artist, without his consent.

Art and literary writer Seth Combs joined Midday Edition Tuesday to talk about the legal, ethical and cultural implications of Banksyland.