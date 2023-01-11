Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

California child care programs leave many families behind

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Contributors: Julianna Domingo / Assistant News Producer and Gloria Penner Fellow
Published January 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM PST
A child plays at a YMCA aftercare program, Dec. 9, 2022.
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
A child plays at a YMCA after care program, Dec. 9, 2022.

As part of an effort to close a projected $22.5 billion deficit, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-2024 budget plan would delay funding for 20,000 new child care slots.

As parents of young children know, finding safe, affordable child care already feels like an impossible task. Staffing shortages, rising costs and COVID-19 forced one in eight child care businesses to close in San Diego County since March 2020.

Kallen Terlecky eats dinner at his Fallbrook home in this undated photo.
Local
Parents in Fallbrook, Bonsall and Vista are struggling even more to find child care
Claire Trageser
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

A new analysis of California child care subsidy data as well as interviews with families and others by The San Diego Union-Tribune shows California's system of support for parents with young children has served only a small fraction of families and has missed hundreds of thousands of children who need it.

“The subsidies, basically the financial aid that does exist for families to help pay for child care — it hasn’t been fully funded," Union-Tribune reporter Kristen Taketa said. "There are thousands of families who qualify but don’t get the care because they have not gotten cleared off of the waiting list yet.”

Taketa, who covers K-12 education, joined Midday Edition on Monday to talk more about her reporting on child care resources for California families.

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition FamilyKids
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

More News