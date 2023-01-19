Give Now
EBT cards easy target for thieves

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Neiko Will
Published January 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM PST
An sign displaying "We Accept EBT" is hung outside of a store in City Heights, in this undated photo.

Imagine: You are at the grocery store, ready to check out. You put your card in the reader. It is declined. And you have no other way to pay. That is what is happening to thousands of San Diego residents who have had their EBT cards hacked and drained of funds.

This is an ongoing problem that California Governor Gavin Newsom recently addressed in his budget proposal for 2023-24. He set aside $50 million to increase EBT security this year. EBT cards look like credit or debit cards, but they do not have the same security protections. This leaves San Diego residents who rely on CalFresh benefits vulnerable to theft. And, coupled with the high cost of housing, inflation and other challenges, having their funds stolen could propel people who already have very little money, closer to insolvency.

The San Diego Union-Tribune investigative reporter Jeff McDonald wrote about the EBT theft problem and the people who have been affected. He joined Midday Edition Thursday.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
