Amtrak weekend service between San Diego, Orange County resumes

Amtrak weekend services resumed Saturday for the first time since operations were suspended in October after a storm surge damaged a stretch of track that runs along coastal San Clemente forcing emergency repair work.

While weekday services still remain suspended, the change represents a step forward in normalizing operations for the second busiest rail corridor in the nation.

Freight services have continued during the repair work in a limited capacity.

Eric Carpenter, spokesperson for the Orange County Transportation Authority, said while there is no exact timetable for a return to weekday operations he expects repairs to be finished in March.

Carpenter and Jason Jewell, managing director of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, joined Midday Edition on Monday with more on the partially restored rail services.

