A children's book about the science of curly hair

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Published February 15, 2023 at 5:31 PM PST
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Children's book "Ask Uncle Neil: Why Is My Hair Curly?" is shown in this photo taken Feb. 15, 2023 in San Diego, Calif. The book by local engineer Neil Thompson takes a scientific approach to the question many children ask.

San Diego scientist and engineer Neil Thompson has published a children's book inspired by his curly-haired young nephew and the many other children who look like him.

So, why do some people have curly hair?

"When my nephew asked me that question a number of years ago, I didn't know the answer," Thompson said. "I did some research into it and when I found there was no definitive answer, I thought that was the end of it."

There are a number of theories, however, such as an adaptation based on location — curly hair could have protected scalps of those living close to the equator where it's very hot.

An acquaintance told Thompson that this could be an opportunity to talk about scientific consensus.

"A lot of times when things are being discussed among scientists, there is no agreement as to why things are the way they are," Thompson said.

The book encourages children to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, art and math or STEAM.

"What can really tie the bow on the book once I wrote it, is that even though there's no definitive answer currently, you can be the one to figure out what that answer is."

Thompson spoke with KPBS education reporter M.G. Perez about the book on KPBS Midday Edition.

Thompson will be reading his book "Ask Uncle Neil: Why Is My Hair Curly?" in a free public story time event at the San Ysidro Library on Thursday at 11 a.m.

