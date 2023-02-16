Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

A look into the psychology of police violence

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published February 16, 2023 at 2:36 PM PST
Tyre Nichols casket is seen during his funeral for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday.
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP, Pool
Tyre Nichols casket is seen during his funeral for Tyre Nichols at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday.

Last month five former Memphis officers accused of beating Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black motorist, were charged with second-degree murder. On Wednesday, two sheriff deputies who responded to that scene were suspended.

The fallout from the case and countless others highlight the issue of police brutality.  

"Officers oftentimes see themselves as authorities who have power over civilians and whose orders need to be obeyed," said Tage Rai, a psychologist and assistant professor at UC San Diego's Rady School of Management. "And in that kind of hierarchical system, disobedience, disrespect or any sort of threat of harm to the officer is the worst violation, and even worse than the actual crimes that they're supposed to be policing."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Rai joined Midday Edition Thursday to talk about how race plays a role in police violence and to highlight strategies to prevent it.

KPBS Midday Edition
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

More News