The future fight against COVID

San Diego is in relatively good shape right now, COVID-19-wise, according to Dr. Eric Topol, director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute.

But he said we should start preparing now for the next wave, or variant, by funding and researching variant-proof and nasal vaccines.

"We could be working on this, but we're not getting serious enough. It's this attitude that this pandemic is over when in fact, that might not be the case," Topol said.

Topol joined Midday Edition Wednesday, to talk about the latest weapons in the fight against COVID-19, including artificial intelligence.