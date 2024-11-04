Give Now
Military

'Fat Leonard' faces sentencing in Navy bribery case, 11 years after arrest in San Diego

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published November 4, 2024 at 4:53 PM PST
Leonard Glenn Francis, also known as "Fat Leonard" at a Navy event.
Fat Leonard Podcast
Leonard Glenn Francis

Leonard Glenn Francis is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to bribery and conspiracy charges more than nine years ago.

Francis admitted to bribing scores of U.S. Navy officials — including ship captains, admirals and at least one Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent — in a fraud scheme going back to the 1990s. He was lured to San Diego by law enforcement and arrested at a downtown hotel in September 2013.

Francis turned over reams of evidence to prosecutors including computers, cell phones, emails, hotel receipts and photographs. Over five years he met with investigators more than 50 times, according to a memo filed by prosecutors last month.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 140 months — just under 12 years. After time served, Francis is facing another six years behind bars.

The exterior of the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse is seen on Feb. 26, 2024. San Diego, Calif.
Military
More felony convictions overturned as 'Fat Leonard' case unravels
Andrew Dyer

Francis still faces a charge related to his 2022 escape to Venezuela from a supervised medical furlough, but in a sentencing memo filed Oct. 15, the U.S. Attorneys Office said Francis' level of cooperation warrants a shorter sentence.

"Perhaps a harsher sentence would be justified ... But the substantial assistance provided by Francis cannot be ignored, and the degree and significance of his cooperation cannot be overstated regardless of what one thinks of the individual or his underlying criminal conduct," the memo says.

More than 30 people faced federal charges in connection to the case. Four people were court-martialed by the Navy and four more received administrative punishment. Several senior officers, including captains and admirals, were censured by the service.

Tags

Military LawLaw Enforcement
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
