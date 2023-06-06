In a stunning move, PGA Tour agrees to merge with its Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf

The PGA Tour has agreed to merge with its rival, LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed league founded last year, to create one unified, global golf enterprise the PGA announced on Tuesday.

The merger, which has not yet been finalized, would end all pending litigation between the parties, mending a burgeoning split in men's professional golf that has remade the game in the last year.

In a deal that includes the DP World Tour, the three groups have agreed to create a "new, collectively owned, for-profit entity" that will deliver "maximum excitement and competition among the game's best players," PGA said, adding that the PGA will retain its not-for-profit, tax-exempt status.

The deal would establish the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund as the exclusive investor for new, yet-to-be-named company. PGA will hold a majority of board seats, with Yasir al-Rumayyan, the wealth fund's governor, serving as chairman.

Current PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan expected to step up as chief executive officer.

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love," Monahan said in a statement. "Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we've always made — to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game's future."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.