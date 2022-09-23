Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Politics

San Diego's Iranian Americans dismayed by unrest in Iran

By Kitty Alvarado / General Assignment Reporter
Published September 23, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT

People in Iran have been protesting for almost a week following the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was taken into custody by the Iranian government's morality police for not wearing her head scarf properly.

Women have led the protests by burning their hijabs and cutting their hair on the streets and on social media. Iranian state media says 17 people have been killed since the protests began.

Mehdi Moein was born in Iran and lives in San Diego. He said the Iranian Americans he's spoken with in the last few days are distressed by what is happening.

APTOPIX Iran Protest
International
At least 9 killed as Iran protests over woman's death spread
The Associated Press

“Tremendous sadness upon all of us,” he said. “It has had a tremendous impact on all of us, in particular those of us that are parents.”

Moein said people here and in Iran are demanding answers regarding Amini's death. The president of Iran has ordered an investigation and offered condolences to the family. But for some, that hasn’t been enough.

“Something needs to be done quickly about it in terms of calming the nerves down and also in terms of answering to the demands and requests of the society," Moein said.

He went on to say that the anger "has to do with the fact that some of the young that are on the street might think that they are not being listened to”

Finally, Moein offered words from the Persian poet and philosopher Saadi, “We are all belonging to the human family, as a member, as a body and if one member of that body is ill, the entire body will be ill."

Other Iranian Americans contacted by KPBS on Thursday declined interviews because they feared their families in Iran would be punished if they went public with their thoughts.

Politics
Kitty Alvarado
As a general assignment reporter for KPBS, I'm passionate about stories that bring people together and improve people's lives. I look forward to meeting you and sharing your story.
See stories by Kitty Alvarado
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News