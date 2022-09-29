City, county of San Diego to hold joint meeting on affordable housing

The San Diego City Council and County Board of Supervisors are set to hold their first joint meeting in more than 20 years on Monday to discuss collaborating on affordable housing.

The agenda includes a resolution setting a goal of building 10,000 affordable homes on publicly owned land by 2030. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said that goal is ambitious but doable.

"Ten thousand is an aggressive goal and it's going to be hard, but we know the need is so great," Fletcher said.

Fletcher and San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera joined KPBS Midday Edition to talk about their joint meeting and how they plan to achieve the new affordable housing goal.