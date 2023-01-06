Ashli Babbitt's mother arrested in Washington D.C. in Jan. 6 protest

The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego woman fatally shot by police during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, was arrested Friday in Washington D.C. for blocking a street on Capitol grounds.

Micki Witthoeft, 58, was arrested for allegedly blocking traffic on Friday afternoon during a demonstration held on the two-year anniversary of her daughter's death.

A U.S. Capitol Police statement said Witthoeft was among a group of demonstrators who were blocking Independence Avenue SW, near First Street SW.

Police say Witthoeft was warned multiple times to get out of the street.

"Instead of getting out of the road, the woman refused to leave, turned around with her hands behind her back, and asked to be arrested," according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Witthoeft was processed, given a citation to appear in court, and released, according to USCP.

Babbitt, a 35-year-old 14-year Air Force veteran, was climbing through the broken window of a barricaded door to the Speaker's Lobby when she was shot. The Department of Justice later announced it would not pursue criminal charges against Lt. Michael Byrd, the officer who shot her. U.S. Capitol Police also said Byrd would not face internal discipline in connection with the shooting.