Special Election 2023: Rainbow, Fallbrook water districts detachment measure

Explore the KPBS Voter Hub Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Launch

What does the measure do?

It asks voters of Fallbrook and Rainbow to approve the proposed detachment from the San Diego County Water Authority. The two North County water districts have been locked in a battle for years to leave the Water Authority to buy cheaper water from a wholesaler in Riverside County.

Back to top ↑



Why is it on the ballot?

Ratepayers in Rainbow and Fallbrook say they are paying too much for water and want to switch to a wholesaler in Riverside for cheaper water.

Tom Kennedy, Rainbow Municipal's general manager, said rates have been going up for years without any real benefits to customers.

"In North County, especially in Rainbow and Fallbrook, agriculture is our number one user of water," he said. "And its water costs has been a big topic for folks in that area."

According to an analysis from the San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission, Rainbow and Fallbrook could save an estimated $7.7 million a year by switching to Riverside County's Eastern Municipal Water District.

Back to top ↑

What are the arguments for and against?

For

A yes vote means voters in Rainbow and Fallbrook approve the proposed detachment. Fallbrook and Rainbow water agencies have argued that ratepayers in those areas are paying too much for water — especially the farmers.

An independent analysis by the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) found that Fallbrook and Rainbow residents can save an estimated $7.7 million a year by switching to Riverside's Eastern Municipal Water District.

Against

A no vote means things will remain as they are. The Water Authority says it would cost San Diegans roughly $140 million over a decade if Fallbrook and Rainbow water district were allowed to leave the 24-member agency. It originally said the cost would be close to $200 million.

The Water Authority also says ratepayers in the 22 remaining agencies would see their rates increased.

The Water Authority said it had invested millions of dollars in infrastructure to make San Diego more drought-resistant. Both Rainbow and Fallbrook said those investments have not benefited their ratepayers. The Water Authority said all member agencies had a say on every infrastructure investment spending — though Rainbow and Fallbrook have voted against some of them.

Closer look There are several caveats, however. Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will have to pay an "exit fee" of roughly $25 million over the next five years, or about $4.8 million a year. Those costs will undoubtedly be passed down to ratepayers. There is a bill in the California Assembly, AB-399, that would require voters in the entire county to vote on the matter. It remains to be seen whether the bill, if passed, would apply retroactively. The county Board of Supervisors voted to support the state bill. Also, the Water Authority is suing LAFCO, alleging the agency did not follow proper procedures before permitting Rainbow and Fallbrook to leave the Water Authority. It also alleges there are several deficiencies in LAFCO’s decision on detachment, including not doing a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA ) analysis on Rainbow and Fallbrook leaving.

Back to top ↑

What will voters see on the ballot?

"Shall the detachment of (Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District) from San Diego County Water Authority, as approved by the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission on July 10, 2023 by adoption of Resolution No. 2023-12 - "Rainbow Municipal Water District Reorganization," subject to the terms and conditions specified in the Resolution, which terms and conditions including payment of an exit fee by Rainbow Municipal Water District to San Diego County Water Authority, all as more particularly described and set forth in the Resolution, be confirmed?" San Diego County Registrar of Voters

The language that will be used for the measure in the ballot was announced last month.

Not sure if you reside in the district? Click here to find out.

Back to top ↑