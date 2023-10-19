Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Gov. Gavin Newsom plans one-day trip to Israel

By The Associated Press
Published October 19, 2023 at 11:50 AM PDT
California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Rich Pedroncelli, Pool / Associated Press
California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he plans to make a one-day trip Israel to meet some of those affected by the war.

The Democratic governor will arrive in Israel Friday and will depart the same day. The announcement by Newsom’s office did not specify where the governor would go.

His office said California will send medical supplies to the region, including to the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

California is home to the largest population of Arab Americans in the United States, according to the Arab American Institute. It also has the second largest populations of Jews in the U.S., according to the American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University.

Politics
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News