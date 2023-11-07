Final day to vote in Special Election is Tuesday

The final day for residents to vote in the special election for county District 4 supervisor, the Chula Vista city attorney and ballot measures for residents of the Fallbrook Public Utility or Rainbow Municipal Water District is Tuesday.

Only those living in District 4, the city of Chula Vista or the Fallbrook or Rainbow districts may vote in their respective elections.

The county registrar's office and 22 vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. People in line at a vote center or ballot-drop box location at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote, according to the county. Officials added that no one can join the line after the 8 p.m. deadline.

The special runoff election for the Fourth Supervisorial District will fill Nathan Fletcher's vacant seat for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027. Fletcher resigned from the Board of Supervisors in May after admitting to having an affair with a Metropolitan Transit System employee, and is on trial facing sexual harassment and assault charges, but has denied he committed any crimes.

The special election for the city of Chula Vista will fill the vacant seat for city attorney for the remainder of the current term ending in December 2026. Simon Silva won the 2022 election despite passing away before Election Day, as officials were unable to remove his name from the ballot.

Voters who live in the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will vote on whether to detach from the San Diego County Water Authority.

The county registrar reminded residents that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a vote center or official ballot drop box is not allowed. That includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot.

Additionally, an individual may not circulate any petitions, including for initiatives, referenda, recall or candidate nominations.

Voters can still mark their ballots from home. Ballots should be signed and dated, then sealed and returned to one of the registrar's official ballot drop boxes. Ballots can be mailed as long as they are postmarked on or before Nov. 7.

Information on official ballot drop boxes or vote centers is available inside voter information pamphlets, or online at sdvote.com.