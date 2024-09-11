Pundit Bill Kristol shares what this election could do to democracy

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign unveiled an ad this week featuring some of former President Donald Trump’s senior officials who now say he’s unfit to be president again.

Conservative pundit Bill Kristol disavowed Trump during his first run for president in 2016. He spoke to KPBS about why he thinks the former president is a danger to democracy.

“I fear that it could be transformed for the worse, maybe considerably for the worst,“ he said. “I mean, the politicization of the civil service, of the military, the further eroding of the rule of law, the kinds of things we saw in the first term, but accelerated.”

Kristol served as chief of staff to the vice president under Dan Quayle in the George H. W. Bush administration and served as a foreign policy advisor for Senator John McCain's presidential campaign in 2008. He established the conservative news magazine The Weekly Standard, is a frequent news commentator and is now editor-at-large of The Bulwark.