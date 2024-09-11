Give Now
Pundit Bill Kristol shares what this election could do to democracy

By Amita Sharma / Investigative Reporter
Published September 11, 2024 at 8:28 AM PDT
Bill Kristol attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.
Colin Young-Wolff
/
Invision/AP
Bill Kristol attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign unveiled an ad this week featuring some of former President Donald Trump’s senior officials who now say he’s unfit to be president again.

Conservative pundit Bill Kristol disavowed Trump during his first run for president in 2016. He spoke to KPBS about why he thinks the former president is a danger to democracy.

I fear that it could be transformed for the worse, maybe considerably for the worst,he said. I mean, the politicization of the civil service, of the military, the further eroding of the rule of law, the kinds of things we saw in the first term, but accelerated.”

Kristol served as chief of staff to the vice president under Dan Quayle in the George H. W. Bush administration and served as a foreign policy advisor for Senator John McCain's presidential campaign in 2008. He established the conservative news magazine The Weekly Standard, is a frequent news commentator and is now editor-at-large of The Bulwark.

Amita Sharma
As an investigative reporter for KPBS, I've helped expose political scandals and dug into intractable issues like sex trafficking. I've raised tough questions about how government treats foster kids. I've spotlighted the problem of pollution in poor neighborhoods. And I've chronicled corporate mistakes and how the public sometimes ends up paying for them.
What issues need to be exposed in your community? Who should be called to account? When and how will long-festering problems be solved?

