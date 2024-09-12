Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

KPBS wants to know: Are you planning to vote this November?

By Amita Sharma / Investigative Reporter
Published September 12, 2024 at 8:29 AM PDT
Citizens vote in Los Angeles County on Nov. 6, 2012.
Frederic J. Brown
/
AP
Citizens vote in Los Angeles County on Nov. 6, 2012.

The November 2024 presidential election will likely be one of the most consequential in the history of the United States.

The latest Gallup poll suggests it could be a high turnout year. Seventy-one percent of Americans say they have given “quite a lot” of thought to the upcoming presidential election. That's on track with 2020, and higher than in previous presidential election years.

Americans who identify with either of the major political parties are highly engaged this year, with 84% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans saying they have given the presidential election a lot of thought. Independents were less likely to be thinking about the election, at 61%.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

KPBS is looking to talk to voters about whether they are planning to vote this November, and if so, how they're making their voting decisions.

_

Tags

Politics Public MattersVoter Hub
Amita Sharma
As an investigative reporter for KPBS, I've helped expose political scandals and dug into intractable issues like sex trafficking. I've raised tough questions about how government treats foster kids. I've spotlighted the problem of pollution in poor neighborhoods. And I've chronicled corporate mistakes and how the public sometimes ends up paying for them.
See stories by Amita Sharma
What issues need to be exposed in your community? Who should be called to account? When and how will long-festering problems be solved?

More News