Measure R: National City parcel tax explainer

Measure R: National City parcel tax

What would Measure R do?

National City voters will decide whether the city should establish a parcel tax on some property owners. It would generate funds to be used exclusively for repairing streets and alleys and improving aging parks.

The rate of taxation would be based on the character of a property. For example, $52 per mobile home, $75 for single-family parcels, $365 for commercial and industrial and up to $500 for multi-family units.

There are a number of property types that would be exempt from the tax including, private, parochial or special schools, affordable housing projects, religious institutions and non-profit organizations, among others.

An advisory citizens committee would be established to ensure funds are spent properly. The committee would be appointed by the City Council and would consist only of residents subject to the parcel tax.

Why is it on the ballot? This measure was placed on the ballot as a result of a citizen's initiative, where a sufficient number of signatures were gathered to place it on the November ballot.

What are the arguments for and against?

For

National City Councilmember Jose Rodriguez and a number of National City residents led the effort to get the measure on the ballot.

They say it’s needed for “urgent improvements to city streets, infrastructure and parks that will make life better for residents now and for years to come.”

Based on a county inventory of parcel values, proponents say the tax would generate about $1.7 million.

The vast majority of the funds would be spent on improving streets, sidewalks and alleys and the addition of street lighting. Maintaining parks and playgrounds, and building new parks would come next in the order of priority.

Supporters

National City City Council

San Diego County Democratic Party

Against

The San Diego County Taxpayers Association says the measure engages in “ballot box budgeting” — which the Association says is a dangerous practice for the provision of any public good or service.

The Association also says it has concerns regarding what it calls a “discriminatory tax structure without a clear analytical basis regarding the impact on the economy or property owners.”

Opponents

San Diego County Taxpayers Association

Reform California

