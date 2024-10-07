Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Measure R: National City parcel tax explainer

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Published October 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT
Go to
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day.
Launch →

Measure R: National City parcel tax

What would Measure R do?

National City voters will decide whether the city should establish a parcel tax on some property owners. It would generate funds to be used exclusively for repairing streets and alleys and improving aging parks.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The rate of taxation would be based on the character of a property. For example, $52 per mobile home, $75 for single-family parcels, $365 for commercial and industrial and up to $500 for multi-family units.

There are a number of property types that would be exempt from the tax including, private, parochial or special schools, affordable housing projects, religious institutions and non-profit organizations, among others.

An advisory citizens committee would be established to ensure funds are spent properly. The committee would be appointed by the City Council and would consist only of residents subject to the parcel tax.

Why is it on the ballot?

This measure was placed on the ballot as a result of a citizen's initiative, where a sufficient number of signatures were gathered to place it on the November ballot.

What are the arguments for and against?

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
  • For

National City Councilmember Jose Rodriguez and a number of National City residents led the effort to get the measure on the ballot.

They say it’s needed for “urgent improvements to city streets, infrastructure and parks that will make life better for residents now and for years to come.”

Based on a county inventory of parcel values, proponents say the tax would generate about $1.7 million.

The vast majority of the funds would be spent on improving streets, sidewalks and alleys and the addition of street lighting. Maintaining parks and playgrounds, and building new parks would come next in the order of priority.

Supporters

  • National City City Council
  • San Diego County Democratic Party

    • Against

    The San Diego County Taxpayers Association says the measure engages in “ballot box budgeting” — which the Association says is a dangerous practice for the provision of any public good or service.

    The Association also says it has concerns regarding what it calls a “discriminatory tax structure without a clear analytical basis regarding the impact on the economy or property owners.”

    Opponents

    • San Diego County Taxpayers Association
    • Reform California

      Explore your virtual ballot

      We teamed up with Ballot Ready to offer in-depth information about what's on your ballot with this interactive guide!

      • Use your address to get a personalized ballot
      • Get info on candidates, measures, and who supports them
      • Keep track of your choices and use them to vote

      Tags

      Politics Voter HubSouth Bay
      John Carroll
      John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
      See stories by John Carroll
      What story do you want to see told?

      More News