North County tax measures explainer

Get ready to vote Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Launch →

Measure K: Encinitas sales tax increase

What would it do?

Encinitas voters will be asked to vote on Measure K, a one-cent sales tax increase to fund public infrastructure and city services.

If approved, Encinitas’ sales tax would rise from 7.75% to 8.75% and be in effect for 10 years. It’s estimated to generate $15.4 million annually for the city.

Why is it on the ballot? According to Encinitas’ Infrastructure Task Force, the city needs revenue to fund nearly $200 million in critical infrastructure needs , including road maintenance, storm repairs and other public safety improvements.



What are the arguments for and against?

For

The San Diego County Taxpayers’ Association (SDCTA) endorsed the measure , saying the city needs the additional revenue to address the growing infrastructure needs.

According to the SDCTA, construction costs have risen by more than 9% annually in recent years — a key reason for its endorsement.

“Despite some of the risks, passing the measure will prove to be beneficial for the City as it generates additional revenue in funding the maintenance and supporting infrastructure projects,” the SDCTA said in its analysis. “Additionally, the City has presented a clear timeline of how the money will be allocated and performance targets of what it hopes to achieve with the measure.”

Supporters

San Diego County Taxpayers’ Association

Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz

Councilmember Joy Lyndes

Councilmember Kellie Hinze

Councilmember Allison Blackwell

Against

City Council District 2 candidate Jim O’Hara has been one of the vocal opponents of the measure .

As a business owner, O’Hara said raising the sales tax could deter visitors to nearby cities with lower sales tax. According to the SDCTA, 40% of Encinitas’ sales tax revenue comes from tourists.

“Big ticket items like cars and furniture gets purchased elsewhere,” he said at a May 22 City Council meeting. “The side packages that they purchase, whether they go to coffee when they buy a car, whether they buy their groceries here, don’t happen.”

One of the key points of contention is that the revenue would go to the city’s General Fund instead of a dedicated fund for infrastructure — which would need a two-thirds vote to pass.

As a general tax increase, the measure only needs a majority vote to pass.

Opponents

Councilmember Bruce Ehlers

Sheila Cameron, former mayor of Encinitas

Jim O’Hara, candidate for City Council District 2

Back to top ↑

Measure I: Escondido sales tax measure

What would it do?

Escondido voters are asked to approve a one-cent sales tax measure in the general election for essential city services, such as addressing homelessness and improving infrastructure.

If approved, Escondido sales tax would rise from 7.75% to 8.75% and be in effect for 20 years. It’s estimated to generate $28 million annually for the city .

Why is it on the ballot? The measure started as a citizen’s initiative to address the city’s budget deficit. But the signature verification process could have delayed getting the initiative on the November ballot. In July, the City Council voted to submit the measure to ensure it would make it in time for the general election.



What are the arguments for and against?

For

The San Diego County Taxpayers Association (SDCTA) supports the measure , saying it’s needed to “finance critical needs” because the city is facing a structural deficit.

Revenue from the sales tax increase would help the city keep up with basic repairs to storm drains, streets and sidewalks.

“The City’s current number of unfunded projects and deferred projects, many of which focus on maintaining and updating the City’s services and infrastructure, continues to increase,” the SDCTA said in its analysis. “This can have a negative impact on the citizens residing within the City’s borders because the lack of projects being completed can result in potential health hazards and a drop in the quality of life, which can drive people out of the City.”

Measure I would also help fund more police officers, firefighters, dispatchers and paramedics to respond to emergency calls quickly.

Supporters

San Diego County Taxpayers Association

Escondido Firefighter Association

Escondido Police Officers Association

Escondido Chamber of Commerce

Against

The measure has no major opposition. However, the SDCTA acknowledges that the city cannot tax itself out of a structural deficit.

Opponents

No key opponents

Back to top ↑

Measure Q: San Marcos sales tax measure

What would it do?

San Marcos voters will be asked to approve a one-cent sales tax measure in the general election for city services such as law enforcement, infrastructure and facilities maintenance.

If approved, San Marcos sales tax would rise from 7.75% to 8.75% and be in effect for 10 years. It’s estimated to generate $20 million annually for the city.

What are the arguments for and against?

For



The San Diego County Taxpayers’ Association (SDCTA) endorsed the measure , saying the tax could relieve the city’s budget constraints.

“With one less source of revenue, there is less funding for many of the capital projects, which can result in longer times or the projects not being funded at all,” the SDCTA said in its analysis. “This can result in a negative quality of life among San Marcos citizens, especially as the City prides itself in having the ability to provide quality services.”

Supporters

San Diego County Taxpayers’ Association

San Marcos Chamber of Commerce

San Marcos Professional Firefighters Association

Boys and Girls Club of San Marcos

Against

The measure has no major proponents. According to True North Research, 64% of San Marcos residents support the sales tax increase.

The SDCTA said the higher sales tax can have a negative impact on lower-income residents and the tax can be volatile, subject to the whims of the economy.

Opponents

No key opponents

Back to top ↑



Measure X: Oceanside sales tax measure

What would it do?

Oceanside voters will decide on Measure X, a half-cent sales tax extension aimed at addressing homelessness, expanding road repair, modernizing infrastructure, supporting youth programs and improving public safety.

Oceanside residents approved Measure X in 2018, but the measure is set to expire in April 2026. The measure on the ballot this year would extend Measure X for 10 years.

Oceanside’s total sales tax with the half-cent tax is 8.25%. All funds from the tax stay in Oceanside and no funds are taken by the state.

Why is it on the ballot? Measure X took effect on April 1, 2019. Since then, it has generated an average of $18 million dollars per year. If renewed, the half-cent sales tax would be in effect until April 2036. An independent citizens oversight committee oversees the funds. Since 2019, funds from Measure X have funded additional EMTs, new fire and police equipment, the design and construction of a fire station, a new homeless outreach team, resources for people facing homelessness, and repair to over 500 lane miles of roads.

What are the arguments for and against?

For



The Oceanside City Council voted unanimously to place a 10-year extension of Measure X on the November ballot. A survey conducted by the firm True North Research showed that 60% to 70% of Oceanside residents surveyed would support the extension. Voters showed support for the measure at the current rate, were fond of the projects and services funded, and valued the opportunity for more improvement.

“I am 100% supportive of extending Measure X,” said Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez. “I think about $20 million dollars. Where would we cut $20 million dollars? And I do feel that we would feel it … I do believe that response times would be impacted, I do think we would be cutting libraries and parks and recreation.”

Measure X has helped fund youth programming that helps divert youth from engaging in gang and drug activity . Programs include transformational consulting, sports and afterschool activities, and mural projects.

The construction of a new fire station and purchase of new equipment has improved emergency response times. Since 2021, overall crime in Oceanside has been reduced by 17% after funding from Measure X went to more public safety and crime prevention.

Supporters

Oceanside City Council

San Diego County Taxpayers’ Association

Against

Criticism of Measure X came from some residents who were critical of transparency and allocation of funds. Some asked for more specificity in how and where the funds are spent. Others criticized the extension of the temporary sales tax, set to expire in April 2026, and questioned how the city plans to fund future needs.

Opponents

No key opponents

Back to top ↑

Explore your virtual ballot

We teamed up with Ballot Ready to offer in-depth information about what's on your ballot with this interactive guide!

