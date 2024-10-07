Get ready to vote Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Launch →

What does the Oceanside mayor do?

The city of Oceanside’s city council is made up of 5 members: 1 mayor and 4 council members. Together, they serve as the city’s corporate board of directors to establish city policy’s. The mayor and council members are elected for staggered four year terms. Council members are elected by districts and the mayor is elected at large.



How much does the mayor make?

According to the city of Oceanside , the mayor position makes $36,000.



What issues is the city facing?

Environmental concerns: Oceanside has a diverse landscape threatened by different elements. Its coastline faces erosion and rising sea levels. Despite bringing in tons of sand through sand replenishment projects to help the issue over the years, the tide continues to wash the added sand back out to sea. In 2023, the city enlisted international firms to come up with a solution through its RE:BEACH project. The winning proposal is for two artificial headlands to stabilize sand on the beach, plus an offshore artificial reef to slow down erosion. The project is estimated to cost $30 million, but no funding has been secured yet.

Housing affordability: Investments in more commercial and luxury development in Oceanside have increased the cost of living for many residents. According to Housing and Neighborhood Services, Oceanside’s renters are larger households who struggle with housing affordability and spend over 77% of their income on rent. Zillow lists the average median rent in Oceanside at $3,450 per month. Home ownership has also become much more expensive. Ten years ago, the average price for a home in Oceanside was $313,000, but Zillow now lists an average home cost of more than $700,000.



Courtesy of Ryan Keim Current Oceanside City Council Member and Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim is pictured in this undated campaign photo.

Ryan Keim

Current Council Member of District 3 and Deputy Mayor

Registered Republican

Former police officer with the Oceanside Police Department

Closer look Ryan Keim was appointed to the Oceanside City Council in 2019. In 2020, he was elected to represent District 3 and currently serves as the Deputy Mayor. Keim joined the Oceanside Police Department in 2005 and was assigned to the Neighborhood Policing Team and Gang Suppression Unit. He suffered an on-duty injury and retired medically as a sworn officer. “I will continue to fight to hold criminals accountable. I will push back against dangerous statewide legislation. I will fully fund our police department. Our residents deserve to enjoy our City and should never feel afraid to walk our streets,” Keim said. He sees a two pronged approach to the homelessness crisis: Providing services to those willing to accept them, while also addressing crime and quality of life issues connected to homelessness. Keim supported the RE:BEACH sand replenishment project and has collaborated with community advocacy groups that focus on sand nourishment and retention for Oceanside. “Currently, we do not have usable beaches south of Wisconsin Street for the majority of the year, and urgent action is needed to fix the problem," he said. If elected mayor, he says his priorities are “to protect our coastline, support and advocate for policies that keep our cities safe, address our homeless crisis, safeguard taxpayer money, and preserve our city’s unique character to continue to make Oceanside the most livable beach city in California.”

Key endorsements

Oceanside Police Officers’ Association

Oceanside Fire Association

San Diegans Against Crime

Courtesy of Esther Sanchez Current Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez is pictured in this undated photo.

Esther Sanchez

First Latina and woman mayor of Oceanside

Registered Democrat

Background in law and urban planning

Closer look In 2020, Esther Sanchez became the first woman and first Latina to be elected mayor of the city of Oceanside. As mayor, Sanchez has been a part of the opening of the new Fire Station 1, the RE:BEACH sand replenishment project, and opening the city’s first homeless shelter. She’s a strong advocate for affordable housing and the protection of rent control. Sanchez says there are plans for more 100% affordable housing projects like Greenbrier Village, which opened this year. She has tried to put a cap on short term vacation rentals and received council support to prohibit them east of Coast Highway and put a cap on them west of Coast Highway. “Thanks to staff and the public, we came out with a compromise that respects property rights but also preserves our older housing stock, what we call ’workforce housing,’ to ensure protection of affordable housing, as well as preserving our iconic neighborhoods,” she said. Her vision for Oceanside includes, “An Oceanside for all O’siders… Imagine families getting to work and to school using public transportation, with a variety of skilled, livable wage jobs within Oceanside or very close by. Families living in homes they can afford. Open spaces like El Corazon Park to enjoy active and passive sports …. Imagine a citizenry actively participating in its transparent government.”

Key endorsements

49th District Representative Mike Levin

Supervisor Nora Vargas, Chair, San Diego County Board of Supervisors

Oceanside Manufactured Homeowners Alliance

Explore your virtual ballot

We teamed up with Ballot Ready to offer in-depth information about what's on your ballot with this interactive guide!